Mike Williams injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

The Los Angeles Chargers got a pleasant surprise at Friday’s practice — wide receiver Mike Williams was a full participant. Out since Week 7 with an ankle injury, Williams will be a welcome addition to the lineup, assuming he plays, when the Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Williams said Friday that he was good to go, but you’ll want to double check the news Sunday to confirm that he’s playing.

Fantasy football implications

The Chargers have been without Williams and Keenan Allen for the last two games, leaving Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter to handle most of the receiving duties. This week, both Allen, who’s been out for all but two games this season, and Williams are on track to play.

This game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, giving a healthy Williams a nice ceiling for fantasy. However, Williams has played three games this season where he finished with fewer than 20 yards, so that’s something to factor into your decisions, assuming he plays.