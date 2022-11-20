How to watch England vs Iran in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group B play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins Monday morning with England taking on Iran. England are considered one of the contenders to lift the World Cup trophy, while Iran have been mired in controversy off the pitch in the lead-up to this tournament.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, England are the heavy favorites at -300. A draw comes in at +400, while Iran are +1000 to win.

England vs Iran

Date: Monday, November 21

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.