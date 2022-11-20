 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch England vs Iran in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

England and Iran face off on Monday, Nov. 21. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
England World Cup 2022 Training Session
Harry Kane of England shoots during a training session at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Group B play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins Monday morning with England taking on Iran. England are considered one of the contenders to lift the World Cup trophy, while Iran have been mired in controversy off the pitch in the lead-up to this tournament.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, England are the heavy favorites at -300. A draw comes in at +400, while Iran are +1000 to win.

England vs Iran

Date: Monday, November 21
Start time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

