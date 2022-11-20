England vs Iran picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

World Cup action begins Monday with England taking on Iran to start play in Group B. England are the heavy favorites to win this group, while Iran have been mired in controversy off the pitch ahead of the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England vs Iran

Date: Monday, November 21

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -300

Draw: +400

Iran: +1000

Moneyline pick: England -300

There’s not much value taking England on the moneyline here, so you can grab England -1.5 at +105 as an alternative. Harry Kane, who has been on fire for Tottenham, is listed at +110 as an anytime goalscorer. You can parlay him scoring with an England victory for +115. This team should have no trouble with Iran in the opening match as it hopes to make another deep run in Qatar. Take England to win easily here.