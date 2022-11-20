Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL but has not been putting up his usual crooked stat lines lately. Here is a look at whether you should start him in season-long fantasy or DFS in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Herbert’s 2022 season has been a bit confusing. He threw six touchdown passes in his first two games and has thrown just eight touchdown passes in seven games since. Yes, his receiving corps has been decimated by injuries, but his interception issues have also played into it. He’s thrown a pick in six of nine starts and in each of his last four games. His yardage has also been down. He threw for at least 279 yards in each of his first four games and has topped that mark just once in his last five.

Luckily for Herbert, the Kansas City Chiefs allow the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so he may be in line for a bounceback after throwing for just 196 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Also, top wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams could be back this week. That would undoubtedly lift Herbert’s fantasy prospects.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Herbert should start in season-long fantasy but should sit in DFS. It is hard to justify sitting a QB as talented as Herbert in season-long fantasy where your replacement options are more limited. In DFS, though, his price tag will not be worth the risk this week.