Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

When healthy, Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen is a top-25 NFL wide receiver. The only problem is that he’s never healthy. With his health once again in question this week, is he worth a spot in your fantasy football Week 11 lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Allen is questionable to return from a hamstring injury this week, which has kept him out for the better part of a month. He has played in just two games this season, catching six passes for 77 yards. When he’s fully healthy, he is one of Justin Herbert’s biggest targets, but he never seems to be at 100 percent.

The fact Mike Williams is also potentially back this week against the Kansas City Chiefs hurts Allen’s value because Williams has proven to be Justin Herbert’s favorite target, especially in the red zone. He’s tied for 13th in the NFL in red zone targets (10) despite missing multiple weeks due to injury. Even if he is purportedly a full go in Week 11, be skeptical about Allen’s potential effectiveness in his return from injury.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Allen should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. Until we see how he looks post-injury, there is no reason to risk one of your roster spots on Allen.