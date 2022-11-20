Mike Williams start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen could be back in the fold for the Los Angeles Chargers this week. Should Williams be in your fantasy starting lineup in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams was a full participant in Friday's practice, bolstering hope he will be able to suit up Sunday night against the Chiefs. Should he be active, he becomes an instant fantasy starter. Justin Herbert loves Williams. He has targeted him nine or more times in four of Williams’ seven games. Even more importantly, he has targeted him 10 times in the red zone, T-13th in the NFL despite missing two games. Williams has seven or more catches in four of seven games, 100+ yards in three of seven games, and a touchdown in three of seven games.

Add to this the fact the Chiefs allow the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers (40.0), and Williams looks prepared to make a big impact in his return. This game may very well become a shootout, which could mean 100+ yards and a score or two. If he’s starting for the Chargers, he should be starting for you.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Williams should start in season-long fantasy and DFS. The stars are aligning for Week 11 Williams' big-game potential and you should take full advantage in all formats.