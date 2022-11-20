Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

With Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams potentially back in the fold, does Joshua Palmer still have enough fantasy value to warrant a start in Week 11? Here is a look at his matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer has proven to be one of Justin Herbert’s more dependable offensive weapons, but he has not been targeted much in the red zone. He has scored just one touchdown this season and has garnered just six red zone targets, none since Week 6. While he has gone for 99+ yards twice this season and has caught six or more passes three times, his fantasy upside is limited. It will be even more limited if Keenan Allen and/or Mike Williams suit up after being full participants in Friday practice.

The Chiefs are the NFL’s fifth-worst defense against opposing fantasy wide receivers, but that may not matter much if Palmer is more desperately competing for targets. Especially if Williams is back in the fold, Palmer’s overall value, but especially his value in the red zone will diminish dramatically.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Palmer should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. Should Allen and Williams return, Palmer’s upside is far too limited to warrant getting a start in such a pivotal fantasy week.