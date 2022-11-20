Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

UPDATE: The Chargers have added Everett to their updated final injury report as questionable with a groin injury. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday due to the injury but was a full participant on Friday.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett has proven a favorite red zone target of Justin Herbert, but with Mike Williams potentially back in the mix, will that change? Here is a look at Everett’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and whether he should be in your season-long fantasy or DFS Week 11 lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett ranks fifth in the NFL in red zone targets by a tight end with nine. Unfortunately for him, WR Mike Williams appears set to return this week after fully participating in practice on Friday. Williams has been targeted in the red zone 10 times, T-13th most in the NFL despite missing two games. Williams’ return could zap Everett of most of his fantasy upside. Additionally, despite the nine red zone targets, Everett has only actually scored twice this season.

The Chiefs allow the 11th-most fantasy points per game against opposing tight ends (13.2), but Herbert is less likely to rely on Everett if Keenan Allen and Williams are back in the mix. His 6.5 targets per game over the last four are likely to drop. That leaves him scoring a touchdown as the sole way for him to provide fantasy upside. With just two scores despite nine red zone targets, that’s too big a risk to take.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Everett should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. With so many pieces potentially returning to the Chargers’ offense, Everett’s fantasy value may take a hit, and you don’t want to be on the receiving end of that.