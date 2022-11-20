Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

There’s only one ball, and yet, Patrick Mahomes tends to spread the ball around enough to his Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers that many of them are valuable fantasy pieces. Here is a look at whether Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s value will be high enough in Week 11 to warrant a start in season-long fantasy or DFS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

MVS has proven to be a dangerously risky fantasy option over the last several weeks. He has been boom or bust. In his three boom games, he has put up the following stat lines: six catches, 90 yards, three catches, 111 yards, and three catches, 60 yards and a touchdown. In his two bust games: zero catches, and one catch for 12 yards. Either way, there is no denying his big-play ability; his 17.0 yards per reception ranks seventh in the NFL. His target count is a problem, though. He’s been targeted just 12 times in his last four games. That makes his production in two of those games all the more impressive, but it is cause for serious concern.

In a game against the Los Angeles Chargers that could become a shootout, MVS certainly could get a couple of big-play opportunities, but it is such a big dice roll to depend on a player who may only get 3-5 targets in a game. Despite his ability to put up 20+ fantasy points, his ability also to put up fewer than five should keep you away this week.

Start or sit in Week 11?

MVS should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. It is agonizing starting a boom-or-bust guy like Valdes-Scantling, and that is the last thing you need as you make your fantasy playoff push.