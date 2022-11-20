Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Kadarius Toney’s non-existent fantasy value skyrocketed the moment he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. Is his fantasy stock still pointing in the right direction, warranting a start in season-long fantasy or DFS in Week 11?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney

Toney was a massive disappointment for the New York Giants who drafted him No. 20 overall just two seasons ago. He played in just two games for the G-Men in 2022, totaling two catches for zero yards. Since being traded to the Chiefs, it’s been a different story. He registered just two catches for 12 yards in his KC debut, but caught four balls for 57 yards and a touchdown and added 33 rushing yards on two carries. The burning question is whether Toney’s Week 10 performance was an aberration or the new normal.

Given head coach Andy Reid’s ability to make playmakers out of guys with electric speed (Toney ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2021 NFL Draft Combine), it may be the latter. It is still unclear how often Toney will be targeted, but if he is going to be given a few carries a game as well, he’s going to be an intriguing fantasy option. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are in the top half of the league in stopping opposing fantasy wide receivers, though, his value may still be too uncertain.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Toney should sit in season-long fantasy, but is worth a value flier in DFS. It’s reasonable to assume Chiefs-Chargers could turn into a shootout, which would give Toney the opportunity for another performance like Week 10, which for his price tag, would be a major boon in DFS.