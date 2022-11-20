Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Isiah Pacheco has gained such favor in the Kansas City Chiefs backfield that he has rendered Clyde Edwards-Helaire unusable in fantasy. Here is his fantasy outlook against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 as you decide whether to start or sit him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco slipped to the Chiefs in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he’s been a difference-maker for them this season. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights star has been so impressive that he has decisively earned the starting running back spot in Kansas City’s offense. Last week, that meant getting 16 carries and gaining 82 yards on the ground. His fantasy value is limited, though, in two ways: he has only scored one touchdown, and he is not a pass-catching threat. Kansas City nevertheless appears ready to rely on him as a traditional downhill runner, and that should mean more red zone carries.

The very good news for Pacheco is that the Chargers allow the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs (31.3). Despite his relative lack of touchdowns, Pacheco has only recently become a featured piece of Kansas City’s offense, so the touchdowns should come. This week is as good a bet as any for his breakout performance.

Start or sit in Week 11?

Pacheco should start in season-long fantasy and DFS. His stock is on the rise and he has a favorable matchup this week, a recipe for a potentially huge day.