Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco have combined to make Clyde Edwards-Helaire obsolete in the Kansas City Chiefs offense: Pacheco on the ground and McKinnon through the air. Here is a look at whether McKinnon is worthy of a starting spot in your Week 11 fantasy lineup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon may be a running back, but his fantasy value is undoubtedly as a pass catcher. He has registered no more than three carries in any of the Chiefs’ last four games but has been targeted eight times each of the past two. As he has taken a more central role in the passing attack, McKinnon has hauled in 12 passes for 96 yards over the past two weeks. Still, it is a gamble to rely on a running back to continue getting so many targets when his touch count is very dependent on how the game shakes out early.

The Chargers are second-worst in the NFL against opposing fantasy running backs, but it’s uncertain whether the Chiefs will rely more heavily on Pacheco and the running game to set the tone, or will drop back and allow McKinnon to be a consistent safety valve. Since Kansas City has so many more viable red zone targets, McKinnon’s value is severely limited.

Start or sit in Week 11?

McKinnon should sit in season-long fantasy and DFS. He is worthy of consideration as a FLEX play in full-point PPR leagues because he may log five or more catches, but his value in anything but full-point PPR is marginal.