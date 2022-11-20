Who should I start if Kyler Murray is out for Week 11?

The Arizona Cardinals will head down to Mexico City to battle the San Francisco 49ers for Monday Night Football and quarterback Kyler Murray has been listed as questionable for the matchup with a hamstring injury. Murray missed last week’s 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams with the ailment, leaving Colt McCoy to take the reins.

There will be a question of whether or not the former No. 1 overall pick will be able to suit up for this prime time showdown, leaving several fantasy managers in limbo. We’ll go over some contingency plans in case Murray isn’t able to go but since this is a Monday night game, you’ll have to make a decision on Sunday and fast.

Who should I start in place of Kyler Murray at QB

If you’re willing to take a gamble and wait until Monday to see if Murray is playing, look across the sidelines and pick up 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo off the waiver wire. He is averaging 15.97 fantasy points a game and is currently rostered in less than 60% of leagues. In a similar vein, Cardinals backup Colt McCoy would be a simple choice to slide right in. The veteran threw for 238 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win, presenting a reasonable floor should you go with him.