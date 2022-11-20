Who should I start if Gerald Everett is out for Week 11?

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett has been re-added to the injury list for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he was removed from the list on Friday. Everett left last week’s matchup against the 49ers with a groin injury and is currently listed as questionable for Week 11.El

If Everett isn’t able to play this weekend, we take a look at some options to replace him on your fantasy lineup at flex and tight end.

Who should I start in place of Gerald Everett at flex

Kadarius Toney, Chiefs vs. Chargers

With Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out for this game, Toney can almost guarantee to get some good touches against this Chargers defense.

Darius Slayton, Giants vs. Lions

The Lions have one of the worst pass defenses in the league, and Slayton added 95 yards and a touchdown against the Texans last week. He has scored a touchdown in two of his last three games.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers vs. Cardinals

Since returning from his injury, Mitchell has been splitting carries with the 49ers’ newest addition, Christian McCaffrey. He added 89 yards against the Chargers last week.

Who should I start in place of Gerald Everett at tight end

Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Falcons

Kmet has shined in the last several weeks as the Bears offense appears to figure out its identity.

Greg Dulcich, Broncos vs. Raiders

Dulcich hasn’t had a repeat of his personal season opener against the Jaguars quite yet, but this Raiders team is allowing nine fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. This could be another big breakout game for Dulcich.

Dawson Knox, Bills vs. Browns

The Bills somehow escaped their snow-ridden town and prepare to face the Browns in Detroit. ESPN projects Knox to grab 8.7 fantasy points on Sunday.