Nevada vs. UNLV odds heading into Fremont Cannon game week

The Wolf Pack and Runnin’ Rebels battle it out for the Fremont Cannon in this year’s edition of the rivalry game

By DKNation Staff
Syndication: Reno Gazette Journal JASON BEAN/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 48th battle for the Fremont Cannon will take place this Saturday as the Nevada Wolf Pack head south to meet the UNLV Rebels at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will air locally on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Nevada (2-9, 0-7 MWC) will look for their first conference win of a rebuilding campaign. The Wolfpack are 125th out of 131 teams in SP+, and fell 41-14 to a resurgent Fresno State on Saturday.

UNLV (4-7, 2-5 MWC) lost their chance at a bowl bid with their unexpected 31-25 loss at Hawai’i on Saturday night. Quarterback Doug Brumfield returned and was 23-37 for 288 yards and a touchdown with an interception, but it wasn’t enough as the defense allowed the Rainbows to go 7-of-14 on third down.

Nevada vs. UNLV projected opening odds

Spread: UNLV -13
Total: 50.5

