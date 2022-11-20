USC vs. Notre Dame odds heading into Jeweled Shillelagh game week

Two of the premier programs in college football will renew their rivalry on Saturday as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head west to meet the USC Trojans at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will air on ABC.

Notre Dame (8-3) smacked Boston College in the snow on Saturday, shutting out the Eagles in a 44-0 victory. Benjamin Morrison shined with not one, not two, but three interceptions in the big win.

USC (10-1, 8-1 Pac-12) might have played their way back into the college football playoff conversation thanks to a late win over UCLA on Saturday. Caleb Williams is now the second choice to win the Heisman, but the Trojans don’t know who they’ll face in the Pac-12 Championship Game as of yet.

USC vs. Notre Dame opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -5

Total: 62.5