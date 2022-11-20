Oregon vs. Oregon State odds heading into Civil War game week

The rivalry formerly known as the Civil War will unfurl its 126th chapter on Saturday as the Oregon Ducks head north on 99W to meet the the Oregon State Beavers. The game will take place at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR, with the time and network to be determined.

Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) continued their resurgence under Bo Nix with a 20-17 win over Utah on Saturday. If the Ducks win the Civil War, they’ll be back in the Pac-12 Championship Game against the USC Trojans, two teams that did not play during the regular season.

Oregon State (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) ripped apart Arizona State for a 31-7 victory on Saturday. Running back Damien Martinez shined for the Beavers in the victory, rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Oregon vs. Oregon State opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -3.5

Total: 57