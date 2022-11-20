Gerald Everett injury: What status means for Week 11 fantasy football

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett has been dealing with a groin injury all week and the team officially downgraded him to questionable for Sunday’s home matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The pass-catcher was a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, but was listed as a full participant on Friday.

The veteran tight end sustained the injury during the team’s 22-16 loss to the 49ers last Sunday. He exited the game early and didn’t return, immediately creating concern for his availability in this pivotal AFC West showdown. We should find out whether or not he’ll play on Sunday afternoon prior to kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Everett is the ninth ranked fantasy tight end in standard leagues this season and there’s several fantasy managers who will be checking for updates all Sunday long. If he’s unable to go, expect Tre McKitty to step in his place.