Why Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray are not playing Sunday vs. the Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets are once again going to be without two of their key players in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will both be sidelined. Both players remain in health and safety protocols and will not take the court for this rematch. The Nuggets played the Mavericks Friday without both players and lost 127-99. It’s likely not going to be much better this time around.

With Jokic and Murray out, the onus to remain competitive in this game will fall on Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets could also get Aaron Gordon back. He remains questionable with an illness ahead of the contest and has missed the past two games.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mavericks are 9.5-point favorites for tonight’s game. It might be wise to back them on this line considering what the result was in Friday’s game.