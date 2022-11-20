LeBron James, Bam Adebayo, Kyrie Irving headline NBA injury report for Sunday, November 21

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate and the injuries are starting to pile up a bit across the league. While some teams are toying with the injury report, these are mostly legitimate issues. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 21

Mitchell Robinson (knee) - questionable

Robinson returning would be a big boost for the Knicks, especially in a matchup against Deandre Ayton.

Chris Paul (heel) - OUT

Landry Shamet (concussion) - OUT

Paul has already been ruled out. Cam Payne and Devin Booker will continue getting most of the backcourt minutes for Phoenix.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) - OUT

We’ll get a better update on how long Ball is actually out for but the Hornets are going to be cautious. Dennis Smith Jr. and Terry Rozier gain some value in fantasy/DFS lineups with Ball sidelined again.

Saddiq Bey (ankle) - OUT

Cory Joseph (hip) - probable

Cade Cunningham (shin) - out indefinitely

Joseph will likely get the start so he’s a nice value add. Bojan Bogdanovic should get a lot of shots with Bey and Cade Cunningham both out for this contest.

Keegan Murray (back) - probable

After missing Thursday’s game, Murray should be back in the mix Sunday. He’ll cut into Harrison Barnes’ minutes.

Ja Morant (ankle) - OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) - OUT

Morant is week-to-week with an ankle injury, while Jackson Jr. is getting a rest day. That means Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke are set for big minutes in this game.

Kyrie Irving (suspension) - questionable

Although the Nets have officially listed Irving as questionable, it’s likely due to conditioning. His suspension has essentially been lifted and now it’s just about how comfortable he is returning to the court.

Tyler Herro (ankle) - OUT

Bam Adebayo (knee) - questionable

Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT

Duncan Robinson (hand) - doubtful

Gabe Vincent (knee) - questionable

Max Strus and Caleb Martin are decent value plays in this Miami setup, but there’s not much else to like here. Backing Cleveland on the game lines is the move here.

Kevin Love (thumb) - doubtful

Love has a hairline fracture in his thumb and is set to miss some time. He’s a backup big for this group, so his minutes will likely be split between Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Kevin Porter Jr. (back) - doubtful

Alperen Sengun (groin) - questionable

Jalen Green will be the focal point offensively with Porter Jr. out. Usman Garuba and Tari Eason have more value in the frontcourt if Sengun doesn’t suit up.

Nikola Jokic (protocols) - OUT

Jamal Murray (protocols) - OUT

Aaron Gordon (illness) - questionable

Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr. will try to avoid another embarrassing showing. Betting on the Mavericks is the move here with Denver down two of its stars.

Reggie Bullock (neck) - probable

Maxi Kleber (back) - OUT

Christian Wood will get some additional minutes with Kleber out.

Devin Vassell (ankle) - TBD

Keldon Johnson (ankle) - TBD

Jakob Poeltl (knee) - TBD

We’ll see how the Spurs play this on the second night of a back-to-back set.

LeBron James (groin) - questionable

Anthony Davis (back) - probable

The Lakers willed their way to a win without James Friday, and he seems more likely to suit up Sunday. Davis should be good to go as the Lakers try to keep climbing back from this early season rut.