Pick against the spread for Miami (OH)-Indiana on November 20

Fresh off of a road win against Xavier, Indiana plays at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday for the Hoosier Tip-Off Classic against Miami (Ohio).

Miami (OH) Redhawks and Indiana Hoosiers (-27, 145.5)

Indiana has been stout down low with preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the way for a core that ranks 17th in the country in rebound rate.

The frontcourt of Miami figures to be in for a long day, but will get help from a core of guards that are inducing a turnover on 24.8% of possessions in road games this season, a mark that ranks 17th among Division I teams.

Getting to the free throw line will be important for Miami to keep the game in reach as they were third in the country free throw shooting percentage last season and have made 85% of their free throws so far this season.

The guards will also look to cool down an Indiana core that is shooting 38.3% from 3-point range, a mark that in a small sample size is up from the 33.3% from 3-point range they had a season ago.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a hard-fought road win against Xavier and having to play a team in Miami the does a lot of little things well could cause more trouble than Indiana would like.

The Play: Miami (OH) +27

