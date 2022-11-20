 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds to win 2023 F1 drivers championship

The 2022 season is a wrap and Max Verstappen is already favored to win in 2023.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 battle for track position during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 13, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 2022 Formula 1 season come to an end and it was a dominant year for Max Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing team. Verstappen set a single season wins record and claimed the driver points title while the team claimed the constructor points title. Verstappen closed the season with a win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which marked his 15th of the season.

Verstappen entered this season as the favorite to win the points title, and he will head into the offseason as the early favorite to win a third straight points title next season. He comes out of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix installed at -140 to win the 2023 title at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis Hamilton follows at +200 and then it drops to Charles Leclerc and George Russell at +850.

Below is the full list of odds to win the title. It’s not the full list of 2023 drivers because situations are fluid for certain teams. We’ve got some new drivers in the mix, but we could still see some drivers jettisoned as teams look to adjust for next season.

  1. Max Verstappen: -140
  2. Lewis Hamilton: +200
  3. Charles Leclerc: +850
  4. George Russell: +850
  5. Sergio Pérez: +2000
  6. Carlos Sainz: +2500
  7. Lando Norris: +10000
  8. Esteban Ocon: +20000
  9. Fernando Alonso: +25000
  10. Pierre Gasly: +30000
  11. Yuki Tsunoda: +50000
  12. Oscar Piastri: +50000
  13. Kevin Magnussen: +50000
  14. Nyck de Vries: +50000
  15. Alexander Albon: +50000
  16. Lance Stroll: +50000
  17. Valtteri Botas: +50000
  18. Guanyu Zhou: +50000

More From DraftKings Nation