Opening odds to win 2023 F1 drivers championship

The 2022 Formula 1 season come to an end and it was a dominant year for Max Verstappen and the Red Bull Racing team. Verstappen set a single season wins record and claimed the driver points title while the team claimed the constructor points title. Verstappen closed the season with a win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which marked his 15th of the season.

Verstappen entered this season as the favorite to win the points title, and he will head into the offseason as the early favorite to win a third straight points title next season. He comes out of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix installed at -140 to win the 2023 title at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis Hamilton follows at +200 and then it drops to Charles Leclerc and George Russell at +850.

Below is the full list of odds to win the title. It’s not the full list of 2023 drivers because situations are fluid for certain teams. We’ve got some new drivers in the mix, but we could still see some drivers jettisoned as teams look to adjust for next season.