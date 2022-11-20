What Jets-Patriots in Week 11 means for playoff tiebreakers

The New England Patriots host the New York Jets in a critical AFC East showdown in Week 11. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET and the Patriots come into Sunday’s matchup as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. New England is -170 on the moneyline while New York is +145.

The division has tightened up considerably with the Bills going into a slump and all four teams have a legit shot to win the division. All four teams head into Week 11 projected to make the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Plenty will change over the remaining two months of the season, but it’s as interesting a race as we’ll see across the league. The Dolphins lead the division with a 7-3 record, the Jets and Bills follow at 6-3, and the Patriots are in last place with a 5-4 record.

Miami is on a bye so the winner will gain ground in the divisional race, but this game is especially important for divisional tiebreakers. The Patriots and Jets faced off three weeks again in New Jersey. New England won that game 22-17 and a win on Sunday will give them the season sweep of the head-to-head series. That is the first tiebreaker in the division standings, and with a loss and a Bills win, the Jets would drop into last place in the division.

The Bills are currently favorites to win the division at DraftKings Sportsbook with -185 odds. The Dolphins follow at +250, the Jets are +1000, and the Patriots are +1200.