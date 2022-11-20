USC rises, Tennessee falls in Week 13 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Biggest risers

The USC Trojans are the big movers after a 48-45 win over UCLA Saturday night. Clemson, another playoff hopeful, also jumped a few spots after a win over Miami. Notre Dame, Kansas State and Florida State all made moves of at least four spots with convincing showings in Week 12.

Biggest fallers

The obvious drop was Tennessee. The Volunteers were getting smoked by South Carolina even before Hendon Hooker got hurt. This loss effectively ends Tennessee’s chances at the playoff. Fellow SEC member Ole Miss continued its tailspin with a bad loss to Arkansas, resulting in a six-spot drop. North Carolina was an ACC darkhorse until it was upset by Georgia Tech in Week 12. The Tar Heels fell five spots after the surprising loss.

Top 25 breakdown

The SEC still has four teams in the top 10 but the Big Ten has two teams in the top four. The Pac-12 has two teams in the top 10 while the Big 12 and ACC have one each.

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 13 of 2022 College Football.

Week 13 AP Poll Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place) 1 Georgia 11-0 - 1,574 (62) 2 Ohio State 11-0 - 1,507 (1) 3 Michigan 11-0 - 1,446 4 TCU 11-0 - 1,395 5 USC 10-1 2 1,293 6 LSU 9-2 - 1,241 7 Clemson 10-1 2 1,152 8 Alabama 9-2 - 1,131 9 Tennessee 9-2 -4 1,058 10 Oregon 9-2 2 1,009 11 Penn State 9-2 - 994 12 Washington 9-2 3 879 13 Notre Dame 8-3 5 710 14 Utah 8-3 -4 709 15 Kansas State 8-3 4 697 16 Florida State 8-3 4 579 17 UCLA 8-3 -1 562 18 North Carolina 9-2 -5 464 19 Tulane 9-2 2 441 20 Ole Miss 8-3 -6 395 21 Cincinnati 9-2 1 353 22 Oregon State 8-3 3 271 23 Coastal Carolina 9-1 - 186 24 Texas 7-4 - 128 25 UCF 8-3 -8 87

Also receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1