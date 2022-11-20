USC rises, Tennessee falls in Week 13 AP Poll

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.
Biggest risers
The USC Trojans are the big movers after a 48-45 win over UCLA Saturday night. Clemson, another playoff hopeful, also jumped a few spots after a win over Miami. Notre Dame, Kansas State and Florida State all made moves of at least four spots with convincing showings in Week 12.
Biggest fallers
The obvious drop was Tennessee. The Volunteers were getting smoked by South Carolina even before Hendon Hooker got hurt. This loss effectively ends Tennessee’s chances at the playoff. Fellow SEC member Ole Miss continued its tailspin with a bad loss to Arkansas, resulting in a six-spot drop. North Carolina was an ACC darkhorse until it was upset by Georgia Tech in Week 12. The Tar Heels fell five spots after the surprising loss.
Top 25 breakdown
The SEC still has four teams in the top 10 but the Big Ten has two teams in the top four. The Pac-12 has two teams in the top 10 while the Big 12 and ACC have one each.
Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 13 of 2022 College Football.
Week 13 AP Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|Votes (1st place)
|1
|Georgia
|11-0
|-
|1,574 (62)
|2
|Ohio State
|11-0
|-
|1,507 (1)
|3
|Michigan
|11-0
|-
|1,446
|4
|TCU
|11-0
|-
|1,395
|5
|USC
|10-1
|2
|1,293
|6
|LSU
|9-2
|-
|1,241
|7
|Clemson
|10-1
|2
|1,152
|8
|Alabama
|9-2
|-
|1,131
|9
|Tennessee
|9-2
|-4
|1,058
|10
|Oregon
|9-2
|2
|1,009
|11
|Penn State
|9-2
|-
|994
|12
|Washington
|9-2
|3
|879
|13
|Notre Dame
|8-3
|5
|710
|14
|Utah
|8-3
|-4
|709
|15
|Kansas State
|8-3
|4
|697
|16
|Florida State
|8-3
|4
|579
|17
|UCLA
|8-3
|-1
|562
|18
|North Carolina
|9-2
|-5
|464
|19
|Tulane
|9-2
|2
|441
|20
|Ole Miss
|8-3
|-6
|395
|21
|Cincinnati
|9-2
|1
|353
|22
|Oregon State
|8-3
|3
|271
|23
|Coastal Carolina
|9-1
|-
|186
|24
|Texas
|7-4
|-
|128
|25
|UCF
|8-3
|-8
|87
Also receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1