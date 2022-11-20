 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

USC rises, Tennessee falls in Week 13 AP Poll

We take a look at the Week 13 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

By DKNation Staff
Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams throws against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The newest AP poll is here and we have some interesting movement in this week’s Top 25.

Biggest risers

The USC Trojans are the big movers after a 48-45 win over UCLA Saturday night. Clemson, another playoff hopeful, also jumped a few spots after a win over Miami. Notre Dame, Kansas State and Florida State all made moves of at least four spots with convincing showings in Week 12.

Biggest fallers

The obvious drop was Tennessee. The Volunteers were getting smoked by South Carolina even before Hendon Hooker got hurt. This loss effectively ends Tennessee’s chances at the playoff. Fellow SEC member Ole Miss continued its tailspin with a bad loss to Arkansas, resulting in a six-spot drop. North Carolina was an ACC darkhorse until it was upset by Georgia Tech in Week 12. The Tar Heels fell five spots after the surprising loss.

Top 25 breakdown

The SEC still has four teams in the top 10 but the Big Ten has two teams in the top four. The Pac-12 has two teams in the top 10 while the Big 12 and ACC have one each.

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 13 of 2022 College Football.

Week 13 AP Poll

Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place)
Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place)
1 Georgia 11-0 - 1,574 (62)
2 Ohio State 11-0 - 1,507 (1)
3 Michigan 11-0 - 1,446
4 TCU 11-0 - 1,395
5 USC 10-1 2 1,293
6 LSU 9-2 - 1,241
7 Clemson 10-1 2 1,152
8 Alabama 9-2 - 1,131
9 Tennessee 9-2 -4 1,058
10 Oregon 9-2 2 1,009
11 Penn State 9-2 - 994
12 Washington 9-2 3 879
13 Notre Dame 8-3 5 710
14 Utah 8-3 -4 709
15 Kansas State 8-3 4 697
16 Florida State 8-3 4 579
17 UCLA 8-3 -1 562
18 North Carolina 9-2 -5 464
19 Tulane 9-2 2 441
20 Ole Miss 8-3 -6 395
21 Cincinnati 9-2 1 353
22 Oregon State 8-3 3 271
23 Coastal Carolina 9-1 - 186
24 Texas 7-4 - 128
25 UCF 8-3 -8 87

Also receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1

More From DraftKings Nation