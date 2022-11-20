Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Tennessee announced on Sunday that starting quarterback Hendon Hooker has sustained a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Hooker suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the the Volunteers’ 63-38 loss to South Carolina on Saturday and didn’t return to the matchup.
As a fifth-year senior, his collegiate career has officially come to an end as he will now rehab and focus his attention on the 2023 NFL Draft.
Thank you @henhook2 #VFL pic.twitter.com/7IlJWpFOmj— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 20, 2022
After spending three years at Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to Tennessee following the 2019 season and arrived to Knoxville, TN, just a few short weeks before the school fired former head coach Jeremy Pruitt and hired Josh Heupel to fill his place. The Greesnboro, NC, native excelled in Heupel’s pass-happy offense in 2021, throwing for 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.
In the 2022 campaign, Hooker was at the center of Tennessee’s re-emergence on the national stage. He established himself as a top Heisman Trophy contender, throwing for 3,135 yards and 32 total touchdowns prior to going down with the injury on Saturday. Of course, he forever cemented himself as a Tennessee legend by helping end the Volunteers’ 15-year losing streak to rival Alabama.
Backup Joe Milton will take the reigns for the team’s season finale at Vanderbilt this Saturday night.