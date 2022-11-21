Best DFS lineup strategy for 49ers-Cardinals on Monday night

Week 11 of the NFL season will wrap up with an international game. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West battle. Kickoff from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Injuries

The 49ers have only ruled out DT Arik Armstead, who is dealing with a foot and ankle injury. Defensive end Samson Ebukam is dealing with both a quadriceps and an Achilles injury and is questionable. He didn’t practice on Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday and Saturday.

The Cardinals have already ruled out TE Zach Ertz (knee), T D.J. Humphries (back) and CB Byron Murphy (back). Guard Max Garcia (shoulder), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) are all questionable. Hopkins didn’t practice on Thursday, but Murray was limited. Hopkins was upgraded to limited on Thursday and Friday along with Muray.

Captain’s Chair

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers — $17,100

McCaffrey has continued being Mr. Do-It-All for the 49ers' offense. He is as versatile as ever on the ground and through the air and has even thrown a passing touchdown for San Francisco. He has helped to open up their offense and should see plenty of work in this game to make him worthy of a captain’s chair.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals — $16,800

Murray is questionable to play, and if he doesn’t slot in Jimmy Garoppolo ($14,400) here. Assuming that Murray plays, there shouldn’t be worry over his mobility. He is too important to the offense, and backup Colt McCoy has been fine in relief, so they wouldn’t risk Murray worsening the injury. While the 49ers' defense has been stout, Murray’s dual-threat ability should see him sitting in a Captain's Chair if he is active.

Value Plays

Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers — $4,200

When you look at the DFS slate for Monday Night Football, there isn’t much value. Even Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (who I would think would be a shoo-in for value play) has a salary of $6,600. The 49ers have a pretty stout defense, and the Cardinals' offense could be banged up with injuries. I think this translates to their being able to move the ball but falling short of the endzone leading to opportunity for Gould to conenct on some field goals.

Eli Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers — $5,800

Despite how good McCaffrey is, there has still been work for Mitchell. He has been relegated to the backup role but is still playing well. Last week, he had 18 carries for 89 yards, to McCaffrey’s 14 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in a close game. Mitchell doesn’t see the targets you would like, but you are playing a backup running back, so you have to take what you can get.