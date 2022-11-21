 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 11

The NFL is headed toward Week 12 and the Texans have a firm hold atop the 2023 NFL Draft order.

By David Fucillo
Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans is sacked against the Washington Commanders at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL is headed toward the Thanksgiving holiday and the Texans find themselves firmly in control of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There’s still two months of regular season football remaining, but with the Raiders Week 11 win over the Broncos, Houston holds a two-game edge on the Panthers and Bears atop the draft board.

It’s possible Houston could get a couple wins, but it seems highly unlikely. And even if they did, Carolina and Chicago are probably good for at least one more win apiece. Of course, the Bears are waiting for an update on the status of Justin Fields’ shoulder, which could send things south in a hurry if it’s bad news.

Looking ahead to Week 12, the Texans are traveling to face Dolphins, the Panthers host the Broncos, and the Bears travel to face the Jets. Carolina has arguably the most winnable game of that group, which could move the Broncos further into the mix for a top five pick — that would in turn belong to the Seahawks!

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Houston Texans, 1-8-1, .517
  2. Carolina Panthers, 3-8, .457
  3. Chicago Bears, 3-8, .569
  4. Las Vegas Raiders, 3-7, .461
  5. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 3-7, .479
  6. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 3-7, .488
  7. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 3-7, .506
  8. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-7, .526
  9. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-7, .526
  10. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 4-7, .480
  11. Green Bay Packers, 4-7, .578
  12. Arizona Cardinals, 4-6, .509
  13. Detroit Lions, 4-6, .551
  14. Indianapolis Colts, 4-6-1, .515
  15. Atlanta Falcons, 5-6, .431
  16. Washington Commanders, 6-5, .543
  17. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-4, .444
  18. New York Jets, 6-4, .523
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5, .451
  20. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 5-4, .445
  21. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4, .450
  22. New England Patriots, 6-4, .517
  23. Cincinnati Bengals, 6-4, .523
  24. Buffalo Bills, 7-3, .544
  25. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3, .462
  26. Tennessee Titans, 7-3, .477
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 7-3, .531
  28. New York Giants, 7-3, .540
  29. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 7-3, .515
  30. Minnesota Vikings, 8-2, .506
  31. Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2, .440
  32. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-1, .489

More From DraftKings Nation