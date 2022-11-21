Who improved, who hurt chances in 2023 NFL Draft order coming out of Week 11

The NFL is headed toward the Thanksgiving holiday and the Texans find themselves firmly in control of the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There’s still two months of regular season football remaining, but with the Raiders Week 11 win over the Broncos, Houston holds a two-game edge on the Panthers and Bears atop the draft board.

It’s possible Houston could get a couple wins, but it seems highly unlikely. And even if they did, Carolina and Chicago are probably good for at least one more win apiece. Of course, the Bears are waiting for an update on the status of Justin Fields’ shoulder, which could send things south in a hurry if it’s bad news.

Looking ahead to Week 12, the Texans are traveling to face Dolphins, the Panthers host the Broncos, and the Bears travel to face the Jets. Carolina has arguably the most winnable game of that group, which could move the Broncos further into the mix for a top five pick — that would in turn belong to the Seahawks!

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order. The first 18 picks are teams that would currently miss the playoffs. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.