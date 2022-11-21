 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 11

We have co-favorites to win the Super Bowl. We break down the new look of Super Bowl 57 odds.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a win over the Los Angles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into the holiday season with the Thanksgiving tripleheader coming up later this week. The league still has Monday Night Football wrap up Week 11, but 30 of 32 teams in the NFL are getting ready for Week 12.

The Bills remain Super Bowl favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook after a bit of an odd week, but do have company. Record snow in Buffalo forced them to move their home game against the Browns to a neutral field in Detroit. The Bills got the win and are listed at +450 to win the Super Bowl. They remain a game back of the Chiefs in the race for the No. 1 seed, but they maintained pace after the Chiefs won a wild one over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. However, the Chiefs have joined them atop the Super Bowl odds leaderboard at +450, marking the first time this season the Bills have not been the sole favorite to win Super Bowl 57.

The Eagles remain the highest favored NFC team with +550 odds, but the 49ers and Cowboys are climbing fast behind them. The Cowboys improved to +900 with their win over the Vikings on Sunday while the 49ers are +700 heading into their Monday Night Football contest against the Cardinals.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 12, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 12

Team Week 1 Week 11 Week 12
Team Week 1 Week 11 Week 12
Buffalo Bills +550 +400 +450
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +500 +450
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +500 +550
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +1000 +700
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1000 +900
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1400 +1200
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +1400 +1800
Miami Dolphins +4000 +1800 +1800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +1800 +1800
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +2800 +2500
Tennessee Titans +4000 +3000 +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +3500 +4000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +5000 +5000
New England Patriots +5000 +6000 +7000
New York Giants +13000 +6000 +8000
New York Jets +13000 +6000 +10000
Washington Commanders +7000 +30000 +10000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +8000 +15000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +15000 +15000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +20000 +15000
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +15000 +20000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +10000 +20000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +15000 +20000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +20000 +20000
Detroit Lions +15000 +50000 +25000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +30000 +30000
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +20000 +30000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +50000 +50000
Denver Broncos +1800 +20000 +50000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +50000 +80000
Chicago Bears +15000 +100000 +100000
Houston Texans +25000 +100000 +100000

More From DraftKings Nation