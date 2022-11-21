Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 57 odds after Week 11

The NFL is headed into the holiday season with the Thanksgiving tripleheader coming up later this week. The league still has Monday Night Football wrap up Week 11, but 30 of 32 teams in the NFL are getting ready for Week 12.

The Bills remain Super Bowl favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook after a bit of an odd week, but do have company. Record snow in Buffalo forced them to move their home game against the Browns to a neutral field in Detroit. The Bills got the win and are listed at +450 to win the Super Bowl. They remain a game back of the Chiefs in the race for the No. 1 seed, but they maintained pace after the Chiefs won a wild one over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. However, the Chiefs have joined them atop the Super Bowl odds leaderboard at +450, marking the first time this season the Bills have not been the sole favorite to win Super Bowl 57.

The Eagles remain the highest favored NFC team with +550 odds, but the 49ers and Cowboys are climbing fast behind them. The Cowboys improved to +900 with their win over the Vikings on Sunday while the 49ers are +700 heading into their Monday Night Football contest against the Cardinals.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 12, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.