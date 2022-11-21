Group B standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

Group B play began Monday, November 21 with England establishing their dominance in a 6-1 win over Iran. USA, making a World Cup appearance for the first time since 2014, are in this group as well. Wales won the playoff to make the tournament and rounds out this group.

England are the heavy favorites to win this group at DraftKings Sportsbook. USMNT are slight favorites over Wales to advance to the knockout stage, so that match will likely determine who goes through to the round of 16.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group B at the 2022 World Cup.

Group B standings

England, 1-0-0, 6 GF, 2 GA, +4 GD, 3 points USA, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 points Wales, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 points Iran, 0-0-1, 2 GF, 6 GA, -4 GD, 0 points

Group B schedule

Monday, November 21

England 6, Iran 1

USA vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 25

USA vs. England, 2 p.m. ET

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. ET

Tuesday, November 29

England vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET

Iran vs. USA, 2 p.m. ET