Group B standings, schedule for 2022 World Cup

The World Cup got underway November 20. We break down the results and standings for Group B.

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
 Marcus Rashford celebrates with Harry Kane of England after scoring their team’s fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Group B play began Monday, November 21 with England establishing their dominance in a 6-1 win over Iran. USA, making a World Cup appearance for the first time since 2014, are in this group as well. Wales won the playoff to make the tournament and rounds out this group.

England are the heavy favorites to win this group at DraftKings Sportsbook. USMNT are slight favorites over Wales to advance to the knockout stage, so that match will likely determine who goes through to the round of 16.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group B at the 2022 World Cup.

Group B standings

  1. England, 1-0-0, 6 GF, 2 GA, +4 GD, 3 points
  2. USA, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 points
  3. Wales, 0-0-0, 0 GF, 0 GA, 0 points
  4. Iran, 0-0-1, 2 GF, 6 GA, -4 GD, 0 points

Group B schedule

Monday, November 21
England 6, Iran 1
USA vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 25
USA vs. England, 2 p.m. ET
Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. ET

Tuesday, November 29
England vs. Wales, 2 p.m. ET
Iran vs. USA, 2 p.m. ET

