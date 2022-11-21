What is Wales’ best performance at the World Cup?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner with the action kicking off on November 20 from Qatar. Wales is making just their second-ever appearance at the World Cup tournament, with their only other qualification coming in 1958. Ahead of this year’s action, let’s take a look back at Wales’ best and only finish in the world’s biggest competition.

Wales first qualified for the World Cup in 1958, where they ended up in a group along with Sweden, Hungary, and Mexico. While they didn’t log a single win, they drew all three of their group stage matches and ended up finishing behind Sweden in second place, qualifying for the knockout rounds as Hungary and Mexico went home.

They met up with Brazil in the round of 16, where Pele scored the game’s lone goal in the 66th minute to secure a 1-0 win over Wales. Brazil went on to win the tournament, defeating Sweden 5-2 in the final.

Though Wales has been competitive in qualification cycles since then, they weren’t ever able to find their way back until 2022 when they defeated Ukraine with a 1-0 win in the inter-continental playoff in June. They’ll be armed with LAFC’s Gareth Bale leading the attack in what could be the 33-year-old striker’s final appearance at the World Cup. The Welsh squad will also feature the likes of Daniel James, Ben Davies and Jonny Williams.

It’ll be a tough road for Rob Page’s side as they’ll kick off the group stage against the United States on November 21 at 2 p.m. ET. They’ll follow that up with a match against Iran on November 25 at 5 a.m. ET, and the group stage finale against England on November 29 at 2 p.m.