Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Monday, Nov. 21

Here is the schedule for Monday’s World Cup matches in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
United States Training and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Christian Pulisic of United States reacts during the United States Training and Press Conference at Al Gharafa SC Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After having only one World Cup match Sunday, the competition truly heats up Monday with three games across Group A and Group B. England and Iran will get play in Group B started early, while USA-Wales concludes the day’s slate with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET. Netherlands and Senegal will complete the opening matches for Group A in the early afternoon window.

Here’s a look at Monday’s World Cup schedule, along with odds for each match courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Monday, November 21

England vs Iran

Start time: 8 a.m. ET
Odds: England -300, Draw +400, Iran +1000

Senegal vs Netherlands

Start time: 11 a.m. ET
Odds: Senegal +550, Draw +290, Netherlands -175

USA vs Wales

Start time: 2 p.m. ET
Odds: USA +140, Draw +215, Wales +230

England-Iran will air on FS1, while Senegal-Netherlands and USA-Wales will air on Fox. All three matches will air on Telemundo. They will also be available to stream through the Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Live and Peacock.

