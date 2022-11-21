Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Monday, Nov. 21

After having only one World Cup match Sunday, the competition truly heats up Monday with three games across Group A and Group B. England and Iran will get play in Group B started early, while USA-Wales concludes the day’s slate with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET. Netherlands and Senegal will complete the opening matches for Group A in the early afternoon window.

Here’s a look at Monday’s World Cup schedule, along with odds for each match courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Monday, November 21

England vs Iran

Start time: 8 a.m. ET

Odds: England -300, Draw +400, Iran +1000

Senegal vs Netherlands

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

Odds: Senegal +550, Draw +290, Netherlands -175

USA vs Wales

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

Odds: USA +140, Draw +215, Wales +230

England-Iran will air on FS1, while Senegal-Netherlands and USA-Wales will air on Fox. All three matches will air on Telemundo. They will also be available to stream through the Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Live and Peacock.