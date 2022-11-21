Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, November 22

The group stage of the World Cup continues Tuesday as Group C and Group D kick off their round-robins. If you’re up early, go ahead and tune into Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia at 5 a.m. ET to watch the team with the second-best odds to win the entire tournament begin their campaign.
Denmark face Tunisia at 8 a.m., while the most anticipated matchup of the day between Mexico and Poland kicks off at 11 a.m. The slate closes out with France taking on Australia at 2 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at Tuesday’s World Cup schedule, along with odds for each match courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 World Cup schedule: Tuesday, November22
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
Start time: 5:00 a.m. ET
Odds: Argentina -600, Draw +700, Saudi Arabia +1700
Denmark vs Tunisia
Start time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Odds: Denmark -170, Draw +280, Tunisia +550
Mexico vs Poland
Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Odds: Mexico +155, Draw +210, Poland +205
France vs Australia
Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Odds: France -290, Draw +500, Australia +1100