Complete schedule for 2022 World Cup on Tuesday, November 22

The group stage of the World Cup continues Tuesday as Group C and Group D kick off their round-robins. If you’re up early, go ahead and tune into Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia at 5 a.m. ET to watch the team with the second-best odds to win the entire tournament begin their campaign.

Denmark face Tunisia at 8 a.m., while the most anticipated matchup of the day between Mexico and Poland kicks off at 11 a.m. The slate closes out with France taking on Australia at 2 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s World Cup schedule, along with odds for each match courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 World Cup schedule: Tuesday, November22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Start time: 5:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Argentina -600, Draw +700, Saudi Arabia +1700

Denmark vs Tunisia

Start time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Denmark -170, Draw +280, Tunisia +550

Mexico vs Poland

Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Odds: Mexico +155, Draw +210, Poland +205

France vs Australia

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Odds: France -290, Draw +500, Australia +1100