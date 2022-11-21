 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Senegal and Netherlands face off on Monday, Nov. 21. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Training Holland -Training Men
Memphis Depay of Holland during the Training MenTraining Holland at the QT6 on November 18, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
The opening matches in Group A will conclude with Senegal taking on Netherlands Monday. Senegal will be without star striker Sadio Mane for the rest of the tournament, which significantly hurts their chances of getting out of the group stage. Netherlands are back in the tournament for the first time since 2014 and will look to start a deep run here.

Netherlands are favored on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -170. Senegal are +550, while a draw is listed at +285.

Senegal vs Netherlands

Date: Monday, November 21
Start time: 11 a.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

