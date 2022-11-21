How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The opening matches in Group A will conclude with Senegal taking on Netherlands Monday. Senegal will be without star striker Sadio Mane for the rest of the tournament, which significantly hurts their chances of getting out of the group stage. Netherlands are back in the tournament for the first time since 2014 and will look to start a deep run here.

Netherlands are favored on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -170. Senegal are +550, while a draw is listed at +285.

Senegal vs Netherlands

Date: Monday, November 21

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.