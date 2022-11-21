 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch USA vs Wales in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

USA and Wales face off on Monday, Nov. 21. We provide live stream and TV info for the Group Stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
USA Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Tyler Adams speaks to media during of the USA Press Conference at the Main Media Center on November 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The USMNT will get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway Monday when they take on Wales. This match could determine who advances to the knockout stage even though its the opener in the group stage, as both USA and Wales are expected to beat Iran and lose to England in future matches.

The Americans are +140 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Wales is listed at +230, while a draw sits at +215.

USA vs Wales

Date: Monday, November 21
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

