How to watch USA vs Wales in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

The USMNT will get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway Monday when they take on Wales. This match could determine who advances to the knockout stage even though its the opener in the group stage, as both USA and Wales are expected to beat Iran and lose to England in future matches.

The Americans are +140 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Wales is listed at +230, while a draw sits at +215.

USA vs Wales

Date: Monday, November 21

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.