Senegal vs Netherlands picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Senegal and Netherlands keep Group A play going Monday with a matchup at 11 a.m. ET. Senegal will have to adjust their setup with Sadio Mane out, while Netherlands will be without star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Senegal vs Netherlands

Date: Monday, November 21

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Senegal: +550

Draw: +285

Netherlands: -170

Moneyline pick: Netherlands -170

Senegal have been a strong defensive outfit and Netherlands tend to struggle in these early World Cup games. Taking Senegal on the double chance might be a good idea for those who want to fade the Dutch. Without Mane, there’s just too much of a hill to climb for Senegal in this one. Take Netherlands on the moneyline in what should be a hard-fought match. After eight years between World Cup appearances, the Dutch should pick up three points here.