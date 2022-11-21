 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USA vs Wales picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for USA vs Wales in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Saudi Arabia v United States - International Friendly
Christian Pulisic of the United States warms up before a game between Saudi Arabia and USMNT at Estadio Nueva Condomina on September 27, 2022 in Murcia, Spain.
Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The USMNT will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign Monday when they take on Wales. This is the first match of the group stage for both teams and might be the most consequential if the future projections come true. The Americans will hope Weston McKennie is fit after dealing with an injury ahead of the tournament. Wales are looking to lean on Gareth Bale, who is available but might not be at 100%.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA vs Wales

Date: Monday, November 21
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: +140
Draw: +215
Wales: +230

Moneyline pick: USA +140

The Americans have been waiting for this moment for eight years. Gregg Berhalter’s group is young, talented and hungry to prove they are the generation to make a deep run at the World Cup. This is the money match for both teams. Wales might have the best player on the pitch in Bale, but USA has the better overall team. Take the Americans to get this World Cup started with a win.

