What channel is USA vs Wales World Cup match on and when does it start?

The opening matches in Group B conclude with USMNT taking on Wales in the late afternoon window of Monday’s slate. This is a big match for both teams as it could ultimately determine who advances if future results go as expected.

The Americans are back in the World Cup for the first time in eight years. This is a young team full of potential, headlined by Christian Pulisic. The big question for USMNT is whether Weston McKennie plays in the midfield, as he’s been dealing with an injury. Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Sergino Dest are other key core players for USA.

Wales aren’t a traditional power but they do have one of the most prolific players in the world in Gareth Bale. Bale is not at 100% but can still be the best player on the pitch any day. He’ll be supported by Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies and Harry Wilson in this contest.

USA vs Wales

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports App, Fox Sports Live, Peacock

Moneyline odds: USA +140, Draw +215, Wales +230

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.