How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Group C kicks off bright and early on Tuesday with a matchup between Saudi Arabia and one of the oddsmakers’ favorites to win the Cup, Argentina. The game begins at 5:00 a.m.. ET. Argentina is the favorite to win at -600, with a draw set at +700 and Saudi Arabia’s odds coming in at +1700 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina boast star Lionel Messi, who is in search of his first World Cup title in his storied career. He will be backed up by Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero on defense and supported by Lautaro Martinez in attack.

Here’s all the information you need on how to watch.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Start time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.