Argentina vs Saudi Arabia picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Argentina and Saudi Arabia kick off Group C play at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22. Argentina enter as one of the favorites to win the entire World Cup and are heavy favorites over Saudi Arabia. Mexico and Poland fill out the rest of Group C.

Saudi Arabia are projected to finish at the bottom of the group, so they shouldn’t give this Argentina team too much trouble to start the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Argentina: -600

Draw: +700

Saudi Arabia: +1700

Moneyline pick: Argentina -600

This feels like an easy pick to make in a group that will bring more challenges to Lionel Messi and co. in its next few games. Saudi Arabia shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for an Argentina team loaded with talent. It might be worth taking the favorites on a goal line to get better odds with Argentina -1.5 priced at -190 and Argentina -2.5 priced at +145.