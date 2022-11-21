Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, November 21

There are eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of player props to choose from for bettors. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rudy Gobert double-double vs. Heat (-110)

If Bam Adebayo rests on the second night of a back-to-back with a knee injury, then Gobert is set to have a big night. The Timberwolves center has recorded a double-double in five games this season and it usually comes down to whether he can score enough points to get to this mark. If Adebayo is out, another Gobert double-double should be easy.

Jayson Tatum over 27.5 points vs. Bulls (-120)

Tatum went over this line once in two games against Chicago already this season. He’s been on fire during this recent winning streak, averaging 30.4 points per game and topping this line five times. After going for 19 points in each of the last two games, look for Tatum to start this week off with a bang and light up the Bulls.

Anfernee Simons under 4.5 3-pointers vs. Bucks (-145)

Simons has the green light to fire away with Damian Lillard sidelined, but this number is simply too high. The Bucks are a solid team defensively and have allowed the fifth-least three-point attempts per game. Milwaukee is in the middle of the league in opponent three-point percentage and Simons has topped this line five times this season but the under is the play Monday.