NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, November 21

With eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, we’ve got plenty of value options in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz, $4,400

With Mike Conley sidelined, Sexton is likely to get the start here. At the very least, he’ll get more minutes and shots in Utah’s rotation. The matchup against the Clippers is tough but Sexton’s volume should be enough for him to deliver a solid showing at this price point.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,700

McDaniels continues to get heavy minutes in Minnesota’s rotation, which has helped his fantasy prospects. The forward is averaging 22.1 DKFP per game, and has enough upside to go north of 30 or even 40 fantasy points on a given day. He gets a favorable matchup Monday against a depleted Heat team, which makes him a strong value add.

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics, $4,900

Brogdon has had some poor showings as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue. He gets a great matchup against a Bulls team trying to find something to be positive about. The Celtics have rolling here lately, which further boosts Brogdon’s prospects Monday. He’s a versatile player, which means he’ll be able to rack up points in several categories and deliver solid value.