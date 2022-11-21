Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Cavaliers on Monday

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, November 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with the game available on NBA League Pass. The Cavaliers check in as 2-point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 226.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -2

The Cavs have been incredible at home this season, holding a 6-1 record. Their only loss came against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 13, and Donovan Mitchell’s absence played a big part in that result. Mitchell is back and healthy for Cleveland, and the Cavs are set up for success in this matchup of 10-6 teams.

Over/Under: Over 226

The Cavs are 9-7 to the over this season while holding a 5-2 over/under record at home. Now they are facing an Atlanta team that plays fast (3rd in possessions per game) while hitting the over in three of its last four games. Expect a high-scoring battle between these playoff hopefuls.