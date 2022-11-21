Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Bulls on Monday

The Boston Celtics will hit the road to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with the game available on NBA League Pass. The Celtics are 6-point road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 230.

Celtics vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +6

It’s hard to pick against the Celtics right now, as they have won nine in a row. However, the Bulls have found some success against Boston this season. Chicago took the first meeting on October 24 by a score of 120-102. The Bulls then kept it close with a 123-119 loss at Boston on November 4. Even though Chicago’s form has been shaky over the past week, this is a solid bounce-back spot in a big game for the Bulls.

Over/Under: Over 230

This is a high total, but it’s warranted. As mentioned in the previous section, the Bulls have scored more than 119 points in both games against the Celtics this season. We know Boston can light up the scoreboard as well, as the Celtics have posted more than 126 points in four of their last six games. Look to the over!