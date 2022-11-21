Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Bucks on Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on NBA League Pass. The Bucks check in as a 9.5-point home favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 214.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers +9.5

The Blazers are playing without Damian Lillard in this game. That’s why the spread is so high. However, Lillard missed four games earlier this season and Portland covered the spread in three of those contests. There’s hope that Anfernee Simons and supporting cast can pick up Lillard’s slack and keep this game close. Milwaukee is without Khris Middleton, and the Bucks haven’t been at their best over the last week.

Over/Under: Under 214

This is a low total compared to the rest of the NBA. However, it’s not low when looking at past totals for the Bucks. Milwaukee is 9-6 to the under this season, and the Blazers are 6-2 to the under in road games. The absence of Lillard and Middleton gives credence to the under as well.