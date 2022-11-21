Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Timberwolves on Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the Miami Heat on Monday, November 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with the game available on NBA League Pass. The Timberwolves are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 220.5.

Heat vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -8.5

If you take a look at the NBA injury report, then you’ll understand why this spread is so high. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro will not play for the Heat on Monday. Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent, and Duncan Robinson are questionable. Because of those injuries, Miami has lost three straight, including a 113-87 loss at Cleveland on Sunday. Meanwhile, Minnesota has been playing better while winning three straight games. Take the Timberwolves to win and cover Monday.

Over/Under: Under 220.5

Who is going to carry the scoring burden for Miami? It’s hard to believe the Heat will hold up their end of the scoring bargain, which makes the under an enticing play. Minnesota shades slightly to the under as well, falling short of the total in nine of 16 games this season. It’s worth noting that all of Miami’s last three games (when the injury bug set in) went under 216.5 total points.