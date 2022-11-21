Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Pelicans on Monday

The Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans face off Monday in a battle of Western conference playoff contenders. The Warriors are coming off a win Sunday over the Rockets, while the Pelicans lost their last game Friday against the Celtics. New Orleans should get Zion Williamson back for this contest. He’s listed as probable with a foot injury.

The Pelicans are 6-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 233.5.

Warriors vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +6

We’ll see if Klay Thompson plays the second game of this back-to-back. He went off against Houston and might keep it going against the Pelicans. Unless Golden State pulls the plug and rests all its key players, the Warriors should be able to keep this competitive and cover.

Over/Under: Over 233.5

The Warriors rank third in points per game and the Pelicans rank sixth. New Orleans is more fresh and should take advantage of a suspect Golden State defense, which will in turn force the Warriors to keep things going offensively. Back the over here.