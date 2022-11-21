Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Clippers on Monday

We’ve got a late tip out West when the Utah Jazz battle the Los Angeles Clippers to close out Monday’s slate. The Jazz will be without Mike Conley for a few weeks due to a knee injury. Paul George is questionable for the Clippers with a knee issue of his own.

The Clippers are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 223.5.

Jazz vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -3.5

Los Angeles has more overall talent and depth, even if the Jazz are off to a surprisingly good start. George might be listed as questionable but the forward said he felt fine after Saturday’s game where he left due to knee soreness. If George and Kawhi Leonard are both on the floor, it’s hard to see the Clippers lose this game. Take LA to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The Jazz rank fourth in points per game while the Clippers are dead last in the league in the category. LA does feature the league’s second-best defense in terms of points allowed and should be able to slow down Utah. Take the under in this contest.