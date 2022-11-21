When the USA and Wales last faced off, World Cup history

The United States Men’s National Team opens its 2022 World Cup on Monday, November 21 when they face Wales. The match takes place at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. It gets started at 2 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

This will mark the third time the two nations have faced off in soccer, but it’s the first World Cup match between the two. The two squads tied 0-0 in an international friendly on November 12, 2020. Prior to that, the USA won 2-0 in an international friendly on May 26, 2003.

The last match in 2020 included six players who are on the USA’s World Cup roster. They include forward Gio Reyna, midfielders Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Yunus Musah, and defenders Sergiño Dest, Antonee Robinson.

The USMNT is a +130 favorite to win Monday’s match at DraftKings Sportsbook. A Welsh win is +240 and a draw is +215. If either team can get a win out of this, they’ll take a huge leg up in potential advancement to the knockout stage. England is a -280 favorite to win the group, with the USA and Wales both at +500. England is -1200 to qualify from the group, while the USA is -105 and Wales is +100. Iran is +280 to advance.