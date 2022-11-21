How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on November 21

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

Don’t look now, but we’ve already reached the go-home show to Survivor Series WarGames this Saturday. The primary competitors for both WarGames matches have been determined and we’ll see the advantage for the women’s match be determined tonight. We’ll also see if any more matches get added to the pay-per-view card in Boston.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, November 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

During last week’s episode of Raw, two more participants were added to the women’s WarGames match. The recently returned Mia Yim decided to join the team of Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss while Rhea Ripley decided to join the team of Damage CTRL and former tag team partner Nikki Cross. On tonight’s show, Asuka will go one-on-one with Ripley to determine which team will start with the advantage for the WarGames match on Saturday.

Something that should also be noted is that Belair’s team sill needs another member to round out their team. The official poster shows all four team members with a mystery fifth member depicted wearing a hood. Speculation has started to mount over who the fifth member could be, with some theorizing that this could be the spot where Sasha Banks could make her return in her hometown of Boston. Others have theorized that it could be a returning Becky Lynch, who has been out of action since SummerSlam. Will the surprise member be revealed at Survivor Series? Or will the participant be announced tonight? We’ll find out.

Also on the show, it appears that United States Champion Seth Rollins is barreling towards another title match against Austin Theory. After his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt against the U.S. champ was unsuccessful two weeks ago, a more intense Theory ended Raw by attacking Rollins following the main event. We’ll see if a match between the two is made official for Survivor Series.