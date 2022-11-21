Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into November 21 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from MVP Arena in Albany, NY, tonight as the company wraps up the build towards Survivor Series WarGames in this Saturday.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will get the advantage in the women’s WarGames match?

During last week’s episode of Raw, two more participants were added to the women’s WarGames match. The recently returned Mia Yim decided to join the team of Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss while Rhea Ripley decided to join the team of Damage CTRL and former tag team partner Nikki Cross. On tonight’s show, Asuka will go one-on-one with Ripley to determine which team will start with the advantage for the WarGames match on Saturday.

For those unfamiliar, WarGames starts off with one competitor from each team facing each other in the ring before a competitor from the team with the advantage enters the match. The two teams alternate until all competitors have officially entered the ring. Of course, a gimmick like this is set up for the heels to start with the upperhand, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ripley pick up the victory for her team tonight. We’ll see if that happens.

Who will be the fifth member for Belair’s team?

Something that should also be noted is that Belair’s team sill needs another member to round out their team. The official poster shows all four team members with a mystery fifth member depicted wearing a hood. That leaves the question of who it will be.

Speculation has started to mount over who this mystery member could be, with some theorizing that this could be the spot where Sasha Banks could make her return in her hometown of Boston. Others have theorized that it could be a returning Becky Lynch, who has been out of action since SummerSlam. Will the surprise member be revealed at Survivor Series? Or will the participant be announced tonight? We’ll find out.

Will Rollins vs. Theory be added to the Survivor Series card?

It appears that United States Champion Seth Rollins is barreling towards another title match against Austin Theory. After his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt against the U.S. champ was unsuccessful two weeks ago, a more intense Theory ended Raw by attacking Rollins following the main event.

Both superstars missed Crown Jewel earlier in the month and they’re due for another ppv matchup. We’ll see if a match between the two is made official for Survivor Series.